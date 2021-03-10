Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Man City scored twice inside the first six minutes in the first to take control of the game and tie

In-form Manchester City take a commanding 3-0 lead into the away leg of their Women's Champions League last-16 tie with Fiorentina on Thursday.

Goals from Lauren Hemp, Ellen White and Sam Mewis saw City outclass the Italians in a one-sided first leg.

Gareth Taylor's side backed that up by beating Everton on Sunday - their ninth successive Women's Super League win.

Progressing past the Serie A side in Florence on Thursday will see City go one better than last season.

Atletico Madrid knocked out City, but the Spanish side were beaten 3-1 by WSL leaders Chelsea over two games in this season's competition.

The Blues secured their place in the last eight with a gutsy 1-1 draw in the away leg on Wednesday.