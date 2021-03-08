Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maren Mjelde scored a penalty to give Chelsea the lead over Atletico Madrid in the first leg at Kingsmeadow

Women's Champions League last-16 second leg: Atletico Madrid v Chelsea (agg 0-2) Venue: Stadio Brianteo, Monza, Italy Date: Wednesday, 10 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT

Emma Hayes says her Chelsea side must guard against complacency in the second leg of their Women's Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Hayes insists the job is not done despite the Blues holding a 2-0 aggregate lead after a home leg they won with 10 players for 80 minutes.

"That will be my message to the team, just be awake and be ready," she said.

The Women's Super League leaders will be without injured captain Magdalena Erikson and the suspended Sophie Ingle.

Wales midfielder Ingle was sent off when she conceded a 12th-minute penalty in the first leg at Kingsmeadow, which was saved by goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who also saved another penalty in the second half.

"We know we're only halfway there and our level of concentration and focus has got to be even higher than they were in the home leg," Hayes said.

"We're still in the tie, we haven't won anything but we've done it with more learnings than perhaps if there were 11 players on the pitch."

The second leg is being played in Monza, Italy because of travel restrictions between the UK and Spain.