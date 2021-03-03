Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish football faces a fresh crisis despite the lower divisions being allowed to restart, with a large number of League 1 and 2 clubs keen to have the season declared null and void rather than paying for regular testing and taking their players off the furlough scheme. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been contacted by Celtic and is interested in the vacant managerial post but would prefer a Premier League job this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leicester are keen on a summer move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who is also attracting interesting from Italian giants Roma. (Daily Mail) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke his dismissed speculation linking him with the Celtic job, insisting his only focus is leading the national team into the Euros and World Cup qualifiers. (Daily Start, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says there has been no disparity in the club's treatment of the seven Ibrox players who breached Covid-19 rules this season. (Herald) external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross is not worried by Christian Doidge's 13-game goal drought, insisting the striker is still contributing to the team. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ross County boss John Hughes, frustrated by the controversial penalty which condemned his side to defeat against St Mirren last Saturday, calls for referees to go full-time to improve standards. (Press & Journal) external-link