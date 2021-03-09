Premier League
Man CityManchester City18:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Southampton

Danny Ings lies down on the pitch
Southampton forward Danny Ings faces another spell on the sidelines

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can select from a fully-fit squad.

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero are among the players hoping for a recall.

Danny Ings is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the month after suffering a leg muscle injury during Southampton's win at Sheffield United.

Saints will assess the fitness of Nathan Tella, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl saying the club must "pay attention" to the youngster's workload.

Southampton have won both of their league games against sides top of the table this season
They beat Everton 2-0 in October and Liverpool 1-0 in January

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won seven of the eight most recent Premier League meetings.
  • Southampton have only taken a point from nine away league games at Manchester City since winning their first visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004.

Manchester City

  • Sunday's defeat against Manchester United ended City's run of 28 games unbeaten and 21 consecutive victories in all competitions.
  • It was also the first time they had fallen behind or conceded more than once in a league match since a 2-0 loss at Spurs in November.
  • Manchester City haven't lost consecutive home league fixtures since February 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini.
  • Pep Guardiola has never lost back-to-back home league games in his managerial career.
  • A team managed by Guardiola has never lost more than two top-flight home fixtures in a season. City have already lost twice at home.
  • They have won 13 consecutive Premier League matches played on a Wednesday, the longest such run on that day in the competition's history.
  • Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 goals in 16 Premier League appearances against Southampton, scoring seven and setting up four.

Southampton

  • Despite earning a first league win in 10 games at Sheffield United on Saturday, Southampton's tallies in 2021 of seven points, eight goals scored and 25 conceded are the worst in the division.
  • Following their first victory in eight away league matches, Saints are looking to earn back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since June last year.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have beaten top-of-the-table Everton and Liverpool this season. The last team to beat three different league leaders in a top-flight campaign was Southampton themselves, in 1981-82.
  • Saints have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions, one more than Brighton.
  • They have gone 22 Premier League away fixtures without a win on a Wednesday since beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April 1995.
  • James Ward-Prowse has scored seven goals in all competitions this season, his joint-best return for Southampton. Five of those goals came from direct free-kicks.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28205356193765
2Man Utd28159455322354
3Leicester28165748321653
4Chelsea28148644251950
5West Ham27146742311148
6Everton2714493935446
7Tottenham27136846281845
8Liverpool28127947361143
9Aston Villa261241038271140
10Arsenal27115113528738
11Leeds27112144346-335
12Wolves2898112837-935
13Crystal Palace2897123047-1734
14Southampton2796123344-1133
15Burnley2879122036-1630
16Newcastle2776142744-1727
17Brighton27511112735-826
18Fulham28511122233-1126
19West Brom2839162056-3618
20Sheff Utd2842221645-2914
