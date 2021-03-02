Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jadon Sancho's goal was his 12th of the season

Jadon Sancho scored the only goal of the game as Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Moenchengladbach to reach the semi-finals of the German Cup.

The England forward finished off a quick counter just after the hour mark.

Erling Braut Haaland thought he had put the visitors ahead before then but his strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee.

The hosts were also denied by VAR after a Marcus Thuram finish was disallowed for offside.

It is the fourth defeat in a row suffered by Gladbach since their coach Marco Rose announced his intention to join opponents Dortmund next season.