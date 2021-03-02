Cymru Premier round-up: Newtown beat Penybont on league's restart
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
JD Cymru Premier
Tuesday, 2 March
Newtown 2-0 Penybont: Goals from Tyrone Ofori and James Davies gave Newtown victory over Penybont at Latham Park as Cymru Premier action resumed. Ofori's near-post header after 15 minutes opened the scoring before another header, this time from Davies, doubled the lead on the hour mark. The hosts also had a couple of penalty shouts for handball but nothing was given. Newtown rise to ninth with victory while Penybont remain in sixth.
Saturday, 6 March
Cefn Druids v Barry Town United (14:30 GMT)
Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown (14:30 GMT)
Caernarfon Town v Aberystwyth Town (14:30 GMT)
Haverfordwest County v Cardiff Met (14:30 GMT)
Flint Town v Penybont (14:30 GMT)
The New Saints v Bala Town (17:00 GMT)
Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League
Sunday, 7 March
Aberystwyth Town v Briton Ferry Llansawel (14:00 GMT)