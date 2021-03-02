Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle had Sam Woods sent off in stoppage time as they lost at Northampton Town

Plymouth Argyle's 2-0 defeat at League One's bottom side Northampton Town was "unacceptable", says boss Ryan Lowe.

Argyle, who were reduced to 10 men late on when Sam Woods was sent off, dropped to 12th in the table after the loss.

The result followed the Pilgrims' impressive 4-3 home win over promotion-chasing Lincoln City on Saturday.

"I thought we went from a good team to a bad team in 48 hours because that performance wasn't acceptable," said Lowe.

"I've addressed it with the lads and that'll stay between us, but they know it's not acceptable.

"Whether it's a mentality thing I don't know, but that's us, that's our inconsistency down to a tee."

Having won six of their first 10 games in 2021, Argyle have won just one of the past four matches.

"They're disappointed, and rightly so, but they know they've got to be better because we don't want to just be an average team in League One, we want to push and push and push and see where it takes us," added Lowe.

"We can't carry anyone, we've got to be 100% on it week in, week out to win games of football and today we were nowhere near the levels."