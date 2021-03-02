Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ronaldo has now scored at least 20 league goals in each of the past 12 seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia.

All three goals came in the second half, with Ronaldo getting his side's third when he finished off a quick counter in the final minute.

Alvaro Morata had turned in Federico Bernardeschi's cross for the opener before Federico Chiesa tapped in.

Victory moved Juventus to within three points of second-placed AC Milan.

Ronaldo's goal means he has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.