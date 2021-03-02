Conor McMenamin celebrated his third goal since joining Glentoran

Glentoran made it two wins in a week over Linfield as a commanding performance gave them a deserved 3-1 victory at the Oval.

Jay Donnelly gave the Glens an early lead and Conor McMenamin capitalised on a mistake by Blues goalkeeper Chris Johns to double the lead.

Stephen Fallon pulled a goal back for the leaders on the stroke of half time but Rhys Marshall restored the home side's two-goal advantage.

It was the Glens' fifth win in a row.

The victory means Mick McDermott's sixth-placed side are now nine points behind the Blues, having played two games less.

With Coleraine beating Portadown, it means Linfield's lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table has been reduced to two points.

Linfield made a positive start to the match, with Shayne Lavery looking particularly lively, making a good break into the box and flashing the ball across the face of goal but Fallon was not able to get on the end of it.

Shayne Lavery was lively early on for Linfield

The Glens took the lead against the run of play in the ninth minute when good work from McMenamin down the left saw him skip past Conor Pepper and deliver a low cross, with Jay Donnelly applying a controlled finish.

A bad mistake from Blues goalkeeper Johns led to the home side's second goal on 33 minutes. He raced off his line to deny Rory Donnelly on the edge of his box, but fumbled the ball into the path of McMenamin who prodded home.

The title holders got back into the match on the stroke of half time when Dayle Coleing saved a low Kirk Millar free-kick but could only parry the ball and Fallon was on hand to score the rebound.

Glentoran restored their two-goal advantage 18 minutes into the second half when Johns opted to punch clear from a cross. It fell to Marshall just outside the box and when his initial shot was blocked by Johns, the former Glenavon man reacted quickest to follow up and lash home the rebound for his first goal for the club.

Jay Donnelly then headed just wide after rising well at the back post and Lavery went close for the visitors when he cut inside but dragged his shot wide of the near post.

The Blues never looked like getting back into the game after going 3-1 down and McMenamin raced clear in injury time before being thwarted by Johns,

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott said: "It is important in these games to play the match and not the occasion. I thought defensively we were comfortable and with the pace we had we could transition quickly and that creates problems for teams. It was a hard-fought, fair game and thankfully we got the win.

"We know that Linfield have a history of starting the second half really strongly so we knew what to expect, and I thought our back four never really looked uncomfortable. I was happy that we denied them any clear-cut chances, and thankfully we got the three points.

"We had four fresh faces in the team but we had some tired legs as well. This is like tournament football from now until the end of the season. Every single game is a cup match and we need to treat it that way."