Rangers have not lost a Europa League match this season, winning seven of their nine matches

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers have "major respect" for Europa League opponents Slavia Prague.

Like the newly-crowed Scottish champions, the Czech side have yet to lose a domestic league match this term.

And they eliminated Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the previous round to set up this last 16 meeting, with the first leg in Prague on Thursday.

"I think Slavia's performance over both legs against Leicester was extremely strong," said Gerrard.

"Leicester are very good team with a good coach who so far have had a very good season. So instantly it made you well aware of the size of the challenge we're going to face.

"This is a team who is going extremely well domestically. We have major respect for the opposition, for the players, for the coach.

"We know we have to be at our maximum to get this job done."

Leicester held Slavia to a 0-0 draw in Prague but were stunned 2-0 at the at the King Power last month.

"They are really strong and powerful and can run a lot," added Gerrard. "They can also play from a technical point of view.

"I want our players to go into the next two games with confidence and belief. But also with respect because this challenge is big. Anyone you face in the last 16 of a major tournament in Europe is going to be difficult.

"But I still have belief that if we can find two really strong performances it gives us a good chance of getting through."

Team news

Midfielder Ryan Jack will not be risked, having recently recovered from a calf complaint, while defender Leon Balogun is suspended.

Captain James Tavernier remains out with a knee injury and Jermain Defoe is not part of the club's European squad but fellow forward Kemar Roofe is fit again.

Slavia forward Stanislav Tecl has recovered from the injury that kept him out of their win over Leicester and is now in contention.

What do we know about Slavia?

The hosts are unbeaten domestically this season as they lead the way from city rivals Sparta by 11 points.

However, they have suffered three defeats away from home in Europe as they were knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Midtjylland and lost to Hapoel Beer Sheva and Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League group. They won all of their home ties in the group phase.

Last season, they were eliminated from a very tough Champions League group behind Inter Milan, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, losing all of their home matches.

The club's first manager in 1905 was a Scot. John William Madden, a former Celtic player, spent 25 years working for Slavia.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I think the weekend gave us that feel for success and that hunger feeling. If I know these players as well as I think I know them, they will want more. They want to go and build on what we've achieved."

Slavia Prague manager Jindrich Trpisovsky: "For Rangers, it will be the game of the year. They would prepare for this game in all seriousness even if they wouldn't be champions already."

What's happening with the co-efficient?

Scotland still sit 11th in Uefa's rankings, a spot that would likely earn a direct place in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage for next season's Premiership winners.

However, Ukraine are right behind Scotland in a tight race for that coveted position and have two teams still standing in the Europa League.

Dinamo Kiev take on Villarreal, while Shakhtar Donetsk are up against Roma.

