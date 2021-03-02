Italian Serie A
LazioLazioPTorinoTorinoP
Match postponed - Insufficient Players

Serie A: Torino fail to appear to face Lazio because of travel ban

Lazio players at Stadio Olimpico
Lazio are seventh in the table, three points off the top four, while Torino are battling to avoid relegation in 17th

Lazio's Serie A match at home to Torino ended in farce when the visitors failed to show up at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome because health officials requested the squad be quarantined.

With eight players testing positive for Covid-19, local health officials in Turin told the club not to travel.

The league wanted the game on, despite Torino's match at Sassuolo having been suspended five days earlier.

Lazio turned up and named a squad, but their rivals remained 430 miles north.

It was not until 45 minutes after the scheduled 17:30 GMT kick-off that the game was abandoned, with the bizarre circumstances a repeat of Juventus' match against Napoli, which was called off in October.

Under Serie A rules, Lazio are to be handed a 3-0 win for Tuesday's match with Torino facing a one-point deduction.

Napoli, however, went on to win an appeal at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) over their point deduction, with a rearranged fixture with Juve then scheduled.

Torino, who have now not played since beating relegation rivals Cagliari 1-0 on 19 February, are next scheduled to play on Sunday at Crotone.

Lazio, beaten 2-0 by Bologna on Saturday after going down 4-1 at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week, travel to Turin on Saturday to face Juventus.

Tuesday 2nd March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan24175260243656
2AC Milan24164447291852
3Juventus23137345202546
4Atalanta24137455312446
5Roma24135648371144
6Napoli23141849252443
7Lazio2413473832643
8Sassuolo239863734335
9Hellas Verona249873127435
10Sampdoria2493123336-330
11Bologna2477103237-528
12Udinese2477102633-728
13Genoa2468102636-1026
14Spezia2467113243-1125
15Fiorentina2467112536-1125
16Benevento2467112544-1925
17Torino2331193341-820
18Cagliari2446142641-1518
19Parma2429131947-2815
20Crotone2433182357-3412
