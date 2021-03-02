Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena players run to congratulate goalscorer Shay McCartan

Shay McCartan salvaged a point for Ballymena United against Cliftonville with a spectacular late curling effort.

The forward fired right-footed into the top corner from 35 yards to make it 1-1 in the 85th minute at the Showgrounds.

Ryan Curran had given Cliftonville the lead with a 75th-minute penalty after substitute Daire O'Connor had been brought down by Ross Glendinning.

Fifth-placed Cliftonville remain unbeaten in six games and have tasted defeat in one of their last 12 outings.

Ballymena sit eighth in the Premiership table after rescuing a draw with McCartan's seventh goal of the season and his first at the Showgrounds.

It was a game of few chances, Conor Keeley having the ball in the net in the third minute but the flag was up for offside.

Paul O'Neill had two half-chances in the first half as the Reds began to get on top but was unable to convert.

Cliftonville had come out on top 2-1 when the teams met at Solitude last Tuesday, with Ballymena having run out 4-0 winners in the first encounter between the sides in November.

Ballymena host Larne on Saturday, with Cliftonville travelling to Windsor Park to face Linfield.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme:

"Shay McCartan's strike was very special, quite scintillating. It was a fantastic goal on a night when no-one could have complained if we had taken the three points.

"We went a goal down but the players responded tremendously well and we scored a wonderful goal. If we had taken our chances and not conceded a penalty then maybe we could have won.

"Shay is a superb footballer and a humble young man who goes about his business in a very quiet way. He's very popular in the changing room and is doing very well for us."