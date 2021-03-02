Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Connah's Quay Nomads are the reigning Cymru Premier champions

Prize money awarded to Cymru Premier sides will be shared between all 12 clubs, says Newtown's finance director Barry Gardner.

Clubs warned of financial difficulties earlier in the season, amid fears the season could not be completed.

However the league resumed on 2 March after its elite status was reinstated, and National Lottery funding for Cymru Leagues' 44 clubs helped financially.

"We've also agreed to share the prize money this season," said Gardner.

"That will especially help the bottom clubs become a lot more stable and we are putting things like that in place to mitigate the risk as best we can do.

"I look back to August, furlough was about to finish and there was no support from the FAW.

"Since that all came to light we've been able to manage the club and be in the position where we are confident we can financially get to the end of the season."

While the top divisions are resuming, the second-tier men's Cymru North and South leagues have not had elite status reinstated yet.

There will be a full fixture list in the men's league on Saturday, 6 March, and one game in the Welsh Premier Women's League the following day.

"There has been a lot of work done between clubs and the Welsh FA, there is a lot more dialogue now," added Gardner.

"There has been a lot of working together to get where we are, we are a lot more comfortable now than we were back in September."