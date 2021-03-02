Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey's Alex Scott has progressed from Bristol City's academy to the first team squad in little over a year

Alex Scott's rise to Bristol City's first-team squad shows the importance of Guernsey FC, says the island club's manager Tony Vance.

Scott, 17, became Guernsey FC's youngest-ever player when he made his debut as a 16-year-old in August 2019.

He moved to City's academy in December 2019 and was part of the first-team squad for the first time on Saturday.

"We're a stepping stone for anybody that's got aspirations to want to be a professional footballer," said Vance.

"When you're based on an island it's very difficult because logistically you've got that stretch of water in the way.

"When you just play locally you're playing against the same players all the time so it's easy, it's comfortable.

"Playing at Guernsey FC level you're out of your comfort zone so much and you have to really step up and it's a massive undertaking to do that," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Currently playing at step four of the non-league pyramid, Guernsey FC have seen a number of their players move to professional sides.

Rhys Jordan joined Bristol City's youth ranks in 2012, former Exeter City goalkeeper James Hamon also played for the Green Lions, while Guernsey FC's record goalscorer Ross Allen spent some time at New Zealand side Team Wellington, with whom he won the Oceania Champions League and played in the 2018 Fifa Club World Cup.

Tony Vance gave Alex Scott (right) his introduction to senior football in 2019

Vance believes Scott has the character to make a success of his career having left Guernsey.

"You can step out of a comfortable island and go into a professional environment and the nerves set in and you play safe rather than really expressing yourself, whereas Alex just loves playing football and loves doing stuff," he said.

"He certainly showed them that when he went there, they were impressed and they signed him very quickly.

"But the amazing thing about it is every step they've put him into he's pushed on another level and that's fantastic to see."