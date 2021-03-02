Chris Rodgers was sent off for bringing down Matthew Fitzpatrick

Ten-man Carrick Rangers moved out of the bottom two in the Irish Premiership after a battling 1-1 draw with Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Daniel Kelly's early header gave Carrick the lead in the third meeting between the sides in a fortnight.

Carrick defender Chris Rodgers was sent off on the half-hour mark.

Colin Coates levelled early in the second period for the home side, who had a late Michael O'Connor penalty saved by Aaron Hogg.

It was a bright opening in Lurgan with both sides creating decent chances inside the opening five minutes.

First, Steven Gordon headed over for Carrick from a Kyle Cherry corner, while at the other end, a Peter Campbell corner was helped back across goal by Coates but O'Connor, completely unmarked, could only volley wide from close range.

It was Carrick who struck first on nine minutes when Cherry's free kick was met by the head of Kelly. It wasn't a particularly clean connection but it was enough to elude the reach of Glenavon keeper Craig Hyland and bounce off the inside of the post before eventually dropping into the net.

The visitors could have doubled their lead on 21 minutes when striker Cathair Friel did superbly to get away from Andrew Doyle in the left-hand channel before rolling the ball along the edge of the penalty area for the on-rushing Reece Glendinning but his first-time shot went over the crossbar.

Carrick were reduced to 10 men on 29 minutes when defender Rodgers tangled with Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick as they chased a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area. There looked to be other defenders covering but referee Shane Andrews had no hesitation in producing a red card.

Glenavon's best chance of the first half fell to Andy Hall on 36 minutes when he was found unmarked eight yards from goal but his fierce volley was superbly saved by Hogg who then recovered quickly to help clear the danger from the rebound.

Hogg rescues a point

It took Glenavon just two minutes of the second half to make their numerical advantage count with an equaliser.

O'Connor fed the ball wide to Hall on the right and his cross came all the way towards the back post where Coates was on hand to smash home a shot from close range.

The 10 men missed a great opportunity to regain the lead on the hour mark when Glenavon lost possession on the edge of their own penalty area, leaving Lloyd Anderson a free shot at goal but his effort was straight at Hyland.

Glenavon missed a great opportunity to claim all three points when they missed a penalty with nine minutes remaining.

Substitute Conan Byrne was brought down by Gordon but Hogg dived to his right to push away O'Connor's spot kick and then helped deflect Gareth McCaffrey's follow-up effort wide.

And as Glenavon piled on the pressure in the closing stages, Sean Ward's cross from the left was headed over from six yards by Hall.

The draw keeps Gary Hamilton's side in seventh place in the league standings.