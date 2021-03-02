Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Partick Thistle are among the clubs who have been waiting for a return date

Scottish League 1 and 2 clubs and those in SWPL 1 can return to training - but players must be tested before matches, says the first minister.

Games outside the Premiership and Championship were suspended in January amid rising Covid-19 infections.

The Scottish FA said on Monday its return plans had been shared with government but it was awaiting "a final decision from ministers".

It is not yet clear when fixtures will resume in the leagues and Scottish Cup.

The latter competition still has outstanding matches in the second round - with the scheduled third and fourth rounds having been postponed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed "certain Highland League teams" would be allowed to return to fulfil Scottish Cup ties.

And, speaking at her Tuesday briefing, she added that she hoped the news "will be welcomed by football fans across the country".