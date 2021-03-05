Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Can Amy Irons back up her thumping Sportscene Predictions victory of last weekend with another win this time out?

The Nine presenter goes up against Dundee's former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam in forecasting the results of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

Amy Adam Aberdeen v Hamilton Acad 1-0 2-0 Motherwell v Livingston 2-0 1-1 Rangers v St Mirren 3-0 2-0 Ross County v Kilmarnock 1-1 1-1 St Johnstone v Hibernian 1-2 1-2 Dundee Utd v Celtic 0-2 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Adam's prediction: 2-0

Motherwell v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Adam's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Adam's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Adam's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Adam's prediction: 1-2

Dundee United v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Adam's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Stuart Kettlewell 110 Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Chris Iwelumo 70 & 40 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Michael Stewart 50 & 30 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Peter Lovenkrands 20 Steven Pressley 10 Shelley Kerr 10

Total scores Amy 1,450 Pundits 1,410