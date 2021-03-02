Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Liverpool-born Neil Danns made his debut for Guyana in 2015

Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads have signed former Blackburn, Crystal Palace and Leicester City midfielder Neil Danns.

Danns, 38, was a free agent having last played for National League club Halifax Town earlier this season.

The Guyana international made a handful of appearances in the Premier League for Blackburn and Birmingham.

He was a Championship regular during his spells with Birmingham, Palace, Leicester and Bolton Wanderers.

Danns has also played for Blackpool, Hartlepool, Colchester, Bristol City, Huddersfield, Bury and Tranmere.

He came to the attention of Connah's Quay boss Andy Morrison when he played for Chorley in a recent behind-closed-doors game against the Welsh club, and has signed until the end of the season.

"It's not about numbers, it's about quality and Neil brings great quality and great experience," Morrison said.