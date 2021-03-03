Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene will show highlights of Rangers' trip to Livingston on Wednesday as the Ibrox side edge closer to the Scottish Premiership title.

Steven Gerrard's side need seven points to seal the prize and you can watch the best of the action at 23:30 GMT on BBC Scotland.

There will also be highlights of League Cup winners St Johnstone's visit to face Hamilton Academical.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action.

And there will also be live coverage of both games on the BBC Sport website and app.