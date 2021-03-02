Last updated on .From the section Football

Chuks Aneke's 85th-minute dismissal in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Blackpool at The Valley was one of two red cards handed out to Charlton players

Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke and Forest Green midfielder Ebou Adams have both had Football Association bans overturned for wrongful dismissal.

Aneke initially received an automatic three-game ban for an elbow in the face of Daniel Ballard in Saturday's 3-0 League One home defeat by Blackpool.

That followed Darren Pratley's earlier dismissal for a second yellow card.

Adams' original three-game ban was for serious foul play in Saturday's 3-0 League Two home win over Colchester.

Ebou Adams' red card came just before half-time in Forest Green's 3-0 home win over Colchester

He was sent off by referee Carl Brook for a challenge on Josh Doherty just before half-time - but is now free to play again, starting with Tuesday's trip to Stevenage.

Aneke, who was sent off in the 85th minute of Charlton's loss by referee Brett Huxtable, is also immediately available, starting with Tuesday's trip to Wigan.