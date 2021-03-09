Sutton United v Yeovil Town

Sutton UnitedSutton United19:00YeovilYeovil Town
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 2Barden
- 6John
- 15Eastmond
- 24Milsom
- 5Goodliffe
- 10Beautyman
- 8Davis
- 7Ajiboye
- 9Bugiel
- 25Olaofe
Substitutes
- 3Wyatt
- 17Sho-Silva
- 27Browne
- 28Wilson
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 27Bradley
- 26Hunt
- 7Worthington
- 14Kelly
- 35Sass-Davies
- 10Smith
- 21Knowles
- 18Skendi
- 9Murphy
- 33Reid
Substitutes
- 3Dickinson
- 19Quigley
- 22Lee
- 24Neufville
- 34Dagnall
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
Match report to appear here.