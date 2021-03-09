National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:00YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Borough Sports Ground, England

Sutton United v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 6John
  • 15Eastmond
  • 24Milsom
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 8Davis
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 17Sho-Silva
  • 27Browne
  • 28Wilson

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 27Bradley
  • 26Hunt
  • 7Worthington
  • 14Kelly
  • 35Sass-Davies
  • 10Smith
  • 21Knowles
  • 18Skendi
  • 9Murphy
  • 33Reid

Substitutes

  • 3Dickinson
  • 19Quigley
  • 22Lee
  • 24Neufville
  • 34Dagnall
Referee:
Lloyd Wood

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay25145646252147
2Sutton United23145441212047
3Hartlepool26145735241147
4Stockport25117732221040
5Wrexham2611783427740
6Notts County22115628171138
7Eastleigh2510873326738
8Bromley2510784132937
9Chesterfield23113936251136
10Boreham Wood269983127436
11Altrincham27106113134-336
12Yeovil26105113940-135
13Halifax249783931834
14Aldershot24104103635134
15Maidenhead United229673333033
16Solihull Moors239592825332
17Dag & Red2586112433-930
18Woking2385102827129
19Wealdstone2475123150-1926
20Weymouth2565142639-1323
21King's Lynn2365123047-1723
22Barnet2333171857-3912
23Dover1531111235-2310
