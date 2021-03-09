National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Justham
  • 4Rance
  • 3Johnson
  • 20Wright
  • 12Robinson
  • 10Balanta
  • 11Weston
  • 14Saunders
  • 27Gordon
  • 9McCallum
  • 6Clark

Substitutes

  • 5Croll
  • 17McQueen
  • 18Sagaf
  • 25Wilson
  • 26Jones

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 7Coley
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 6Clerima
  • 8Comley
  • 14Ince
  • 19Upward
  • 10Orsi-Dadomo
  • 9Blissett

Substitutes

  • 11Sparkes
  • 12Keetch
  • 17Smith
  • 22Kelly
  • 26Forster
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay25145646252147
2Sutton United23145441212047
3Hartlepool26145735241147
4Stockport25117732221040
5Wrexham2611783427740
6Notts County22115628171138
7Eastleigh2510873326738
8Bromley2510784132937
9Chesterfield23113936251136
10Boreham Wood269983127436
11Altrincham27106113134-336
12Yeovil26105113940-135
13Halifax249783931834
14Aldershot24104103635134
15Maidenhead United229673333033
16Solihull Moors239592825332
17Dag & Red2586112433-930
18Woking2385102827129
19Wealdstone2475123150-1926
20Weymouth2565142639-1323
21King's Lynn2365123047-1723
22Barnet2333171857-3912
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC