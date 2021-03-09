National League
BarnetBarnet19:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: The Hive Stadium, England

Barnet v Wrexham

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Loach
  • 7McQueen
  • 15Kefalas
  • 38Daly
  • 17Richards-Everton
  • 37Taylor
  • 40Wordsworth
  • 6Dunne
  • 11Hooper
  • 20Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 10Petrasso
  • 14Faal
  • 16Taylor
  • 24Azaze
  • 27Mason-Clark

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 26French
  • 13Carrington
  • 29Davies
  • 22Kelleher
  • 4Vassell
  • 3Reckord
  • 8Young
  • 7Durrell
  • 20Angus
  • 39Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 6Harris
  • 9Ponticelli
  • 12Jarvis
Referee:
Robert Whitton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay25145646252147
2Sutton United23145441212047
3Hartlepool26145735241147
4Stockport25117732221040
5Wrexham2611783427740
6Notts County22115628171138
7Eastleigh2510873326738
8Bromley2510784132937
9Chesterfield23113936251136
10Boreham Wood269983127436
11Altrincham27106113134-336
12Yeovil26105113940-135
13Halifax249783931834
14Aldershot24104103635134
15Maidenhead United229673333033
16Solihull Moors239592825332
17Dag & Red2586112433-930
18Woking2385102827129
19Wealdstone2475123150-1926
20Weymouth2565142639-1323
21King's Lynn2365123047-1723
22Barnet2333171857-3912
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

