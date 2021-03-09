Barnet v Wrexham

BarnetBarnet19:00WrexhamWrexham
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Loach
- 7McQueen
- 15Kefalas
- 38Daly
- 17Richards-Everton
- 37Taylor
- 40Wordsworth
- 6Dunne
- 11Hooper
- 20Baker-Richardson
Substitutes
- 10Petrasso
- 14Faal
- 16Taylor
- 24Azaze
- 27Mason-Clark
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Dibble
- 26French
- 13Carrington
- 29Davies
- 22Kelleher
- 4Vassell
- 3Reckord
- 8Young
- 7Durrell
- 20Angus
- 39Thomas
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 6Harris
- 9Ponticelli
- 12Jarvis
- Referee:
- Robert Whitton
