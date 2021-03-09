Southend United v Tranmere Rovers

SouthendSouthend United19:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 2Bwomono
- 6Cordner
- 48White
- 12Clifford
- 24Demetriou
- 8Dieng
- 17Hackett-Fairchild
- 44Ferguson
- 30Holmes
- 18Acquah
Substitutes
- 4McCormack
- 5Hobson
- 10Goodship
- 13Seaden
- 20Nathaniel-George
- 28Taylor
- 42Hart
Tranmere
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Davies
- 2O'Connor
- 26Clarke
- 21Ray
- 18MacDonald
- 22Lewis
- 8Spearing
- 19Feeney
- 7Morris
- 14Woolery
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 6Monthe
- 11Blackett-Taylor
- 13Murphy
- 15Crawford
- 16Kirby
- 28Nugent
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to appear here.