League Two
SouthendSouthend United19:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 2Bwomono
  • 6Cordner
  • 48White
  • 12Clifford
  • 24Demetriou
  • 8Dieng
  • 17Hackett-Fairchild
  • 44Ferguson
  • 30Holmes
  • 18Acquah

Substitutes

  • 4McCormack
  • 5Hobson
  • 10Goodship
  • 13Seaden
  • 20Nathaniel-George
  • 28Taylor
  • 42Hart

Tranmere

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Davies
  • 2O'Connor
  • 26Clarke
  • 21Ray
  • 18MacDonald
  • 22Lewis
  • 8Spearing
  • 19Feeney
  • 7Morris
  • 14Woolery
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 6Monthe
  • 11Blackett-Taylor
  • 13Murphy
  • 15Crawford
  • 16Kirby
  • 28Nugent
Referee:
Tim Robinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32178744281659
2Cambridge341771049301958
3Forest Green32169745331257
4Morecambe33167104744355
5Tranmere32166104438654
6Newport3214994032851
7Bolton33149104241151
8Exeter311311755371850
9Salford321311841261550
10Bradford31138103633347
11Harrogate33136143638-245
12Crawley31128114240244
13Carlisle29134124035543
14Leyton Orient32126143738-142
15Stevenage34914112831-341
16Oldham32116154956-739
17Scunthorpe31123163340-739
18Walsall32814103641-538
19Mansfield32813113843-537
20Colchester32812123345-1236
21Port Vale3397174349-634
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3378182147-2629
24Grimsby3166192351-2824
View full League Two table

