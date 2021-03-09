League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Exeter City

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 25Rowe
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Bedeau
  • 38O'Malley
  • 14Green
  • 23Karacan
  • 22Beestin
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 8Gilliead
  • 10van Veen
  • 12Brown
  • 18Hallam
  • 20Spence
  • 32Howe

Exeter

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 6McArdle
  • 34Hartridge
  • 20Page
  • 16Willmott
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 17Jay
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 4Atangana
  • 9Seymour
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee
  • 26Sweeney
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32178744281659
2Cambridge341771049301958
3Forest Green32169745331257
4Morecambe33167104744355
5Tranmere32166104438654
6Newport3214994032851
7Bolton33149104241151
8Exeter311311755371850
9Salford321311841261550
10Bradford31138103633347
11Harrogate33136143638-245
12Crawley31128114240244
13Carlisle29134124035543
14Leyton Orient32126143738-142
15Stevenage34914112831-341
16Oldham32116154956-739
17Scunthorpe31123163340-739
18Walsall32814103641-538
19Mansfield32813113843-537
20Colchester32812123345-1236
21Port Vale3397174349-634
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3378182147-2629
24Grimsby3166192351-2824
View full League Two table

