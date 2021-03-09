Port Vale v Oldham Athletic

Port ValePort Vale19:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Line-ups
Port Vale
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Brown
- 15Mills
- 5Legge
- 6Smith
- 3Crookes
- 7Worrall
- 4Joyce
- 10Conlon
- 21Rodney
- 14Guthrie
- 34Swan
Substitutes
- 8Oyeleke
- 12Robinson
- 17Taylor
- 19Amoo
- 27Hurst
- 32Scott
- 33Olagunju
Oldham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lawlor
- 23Adams
- 22Diarra
- 5Piergianni
- 20Badan
- 16Ntambwe
- 25McCalmont
- 24Bahamboula
- 21Hilßner
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 18McAleny
Substitutes
- 4Coelho Jombati
- 8Whelan
- 14Fage
- 17Tasdemir
- 32Sutton
- 33Bilboe
- 34Vaughan
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match report to appear here.