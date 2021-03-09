League Two
Port ValePort Vale19:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Brown
  • 15Mills
  • 5Legge
  • 6Smith
  • 3Crookes
  • 7Worrall
  • 4Joyce
  • 10Conlon
  • 21Rodney
  • 14Guthrie
  • 34Swan

Substitutes

  • 8Oyeleke
  • 12Robinson
  • 17Taylor
  • 19Amoo
  • 27Hurst
  • 32Scott
  • 33Olagunju

Oldham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lawlor
  • 23Adams
  • 22Diarra
  • 5Piergianni
  • 20Badan
  • 16Ntambwe
  • 25McCalmont
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 21Hilßner
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 18McAleny

Substitutes

  • 4Coelho Jombati
  • 8Whelan
  • 14Fage
  • 17Tasdemir
  • 32Sutton
  • 33Bilboe
  • 34Vaughan
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32178744281659
2Cambridge341771049301958
3Forest Green32169745331257
4Morecambe33167104744355
5Tranmere32166104438654
6Newport3214994032851
7Bolton33149104241151
8Exeter311311755371850
9Salford321311841261550
10Bradford31138103633347
11Harrogate33136143638-245
12Crawley31128114240244
13Carlisle29134124035543
14Leyton Orient32126143738-142
15Stevenage34914112831-341
16Oldham32116154956-739
17Scunthorpe31123163340-739
18Walsall32814103641-538
19Mansfield32813113843-537
20Colchester32812123345-1236
21Port Vale3397174349-634
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3378182147-2629
24Grimsby3166192351-2824
View full League Two table

