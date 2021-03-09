League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 6Burrell
  • 3Jones
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Kerry
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 24March
  • 9Beck

Substitutes

  • 10Martin
  • 12Lawlor
  • 14Kiernan
  • 18Muldoon
  • 22Francis
  • 25Minter

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 29George
  • 18Eastman
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 5Smith
  • 38Tchamadeu
  • 14Chilvers
  • 22Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 21Clampin
  • 11Harriott
  • 39Folivi
  • 9Oteh

Substitutes

  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 3Doherty
  • 8Pell
  • 10Brown
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 23Poku
  • 28Coulter
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32178744281659
2Cambridge341771049301958
3Forest Green32169745331257
4Morecambe33167104744355
5Tranmere32166104438654
6Newport3214994032851
7Bolton33149104241151
8Exeter311311755371850
9Salford321311841261550
10Bradford31138103633347
11Harrogate33136143638-245
12Crawley31128114240244
13Carlisle29134124035543
14Leyton Orient32126143738-142
15Stevenage34914112831-341
16Oldham32116154956-739
17Scunthorpe31123163340-739
18Walsall32814103641-538
19Mansfield32813113843-537
20Colchester32812123345-1236
21Port Vale3397174349-634
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3378182147-2629
24Grimsby3166192351-2824
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC