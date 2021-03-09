League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: The innocent New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Stokes
  • 6Cargill
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 3Bernard
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Davison
  • 14Matt
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 7Hutchinson
  • 12Allen
  • 17Bailey
  • 18Young
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Richardson
  • 47Hallett

Morecambe

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Letheren
  • 2Mellor
  • 5Lavelle
  • 6Davis
  • 22Gibson
  • 24Songo'o
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 10Wildig
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 11Mendes Gomes
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 3Hendrie
  • 12Halstead
  • 18Pringle
  • 19McAlinden
  • 20Denny
  • 21Cooney
  • 23Price
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32178744281659
2Cambridge341771049301958
3Forest Green32169745331257
4Morecambe33167104744355
5Tranmere32166104438654
6Newport3214994032851
7Bolton33149104241151
8Exeter311311755371850
9Salford321311841261550
10Bradford31138103633347
11Harrogate33136143638-245
12Crawley31128114240244
13Carlisle29134124035543
14Leyton Orient32126143738-142
15Stevenage34914112831-341
16Oldham32116154956-739
17Scunthorpe31123163340-739
18Walsall32814103641-538
19Mansfield32813113843-537
20Colchester32812123345-1236
21Port Vale3397174349-634
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3378182147-2629
24Grimsby3166192351-2824
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC