League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Salford City

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 15Davies
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 5McNerney
  • 4Francomb
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 8Powell
  • 29Hesketh
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 11Frost
  • 18Sesay
  • 35Rodari
  • 37Nelson
  • 38Tilley
  • 44Wright

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hladky
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 6Clarke
  • 16Turnbull
  • 3Touray
  • 4Lowe
  • 25Coutts
  • 17Towell
  • 37Thomas-Asante
  • 10Hunter
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 5Eastham
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 12Bernard
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 24Gotts
  • 31Evans
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32178744281659
2Cambridge341771049301958
3Forest Green32169745331257
4Morecambe33167104744355
5Tranmere32166104438654
6Newport3214994032851
7Bolton33149104241151
8Exeter311311755371850
9Salford321311841261550
10Bradford31138103633347
11Harrogate33136143638-245
12Crawley31128114240244
13Carlisle29134124035543
14Leyton Orient32126143738-142
15Stevenage34914112831-341
16Oldham32116154956-739
17Scunthorpe31123163340-739
18Walsall32814103641-538
19Mansfield32813113843-537
20Colchester32812123345-1236
21Port Vale3397174349-634
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3378182147-2629
24Grimsby3166192351-2824
