League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town19:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Cheltenham Town

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Stech
  • 12Gordon
  • 6Rawson
  • 14Perch
  • 3Benning
  • 16Quinn
  • 8O Clarke
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 29Law
  • 19Reid
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 7Charsley
  • 23Wright
  • 25Ward
  • 27Sinclair
  • 30Pardington
  • 32Lapslie

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Griffiths
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 2Long
  • 11Blair
  • 26Sercombe
  • 7Thomas
  • 23Wright
  • 3Hussey
  • 9Smith
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 1Flinders
  • 14Williams
  • 17Freestone
  • 18Azaz
  • 19Lloyd
  • 24Horton
  • 29Vassilev
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32178744281659
2Cambridge341771049301958
3Forest Green32169745331257
4Morecambe33167104744355
5Tranmere32166104438654
6Newport3214994032851
7Bolton33149104241151
8Exeter311311755371850
9Salford321311841261550
10Bradford31138103633347
11Harrogate33136143638-245
12Crawley31128114240244
13Carlisle29134124035543
14Leyton Orient32126143738-142
15Stevenage34914112831-341
16Oldham32116154956-739
17Scunthorpe31123163340-739
18Walsall32814103641-538
19Mansfield32813113843-537
20Colchester32812123345-1236
21Port Vale3397174349-634
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3378182147-2629
24Grimsby3166192351-2824
View full League Two table

