Mansfield Town v Cheltenham Town

MansfieldMansfield Town19:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Stech
- 12Gordon
- 6Rawson
- 14Perch
- 3Benning
- 16Quinn
- 8O Clarke
- 20McLaughlin
- 29Law
- 19Reid
- 9Bowery
Substitutes
- 2O'Keeffe
- 7Charsley
- 23Wright
- 25Ward
- 27Sinclair
- 30Pardington
- 32Lapslie
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Griffiths
- 5Raglan
- 4Tozer
- 2Long
- 11Blair
- 26Sercombe
- 7Thomas
- 23Wright
- 3Hussey
- 9Smith
- 10May
Substitutes
- 1Flinders
- 14Williams
- 17Freestone
- 18Azaz
- 19Lloyd
- 24Horton
- 29Vassilev
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
