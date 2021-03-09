Leyton Orient v Stevenage

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:00StevenageStevenage
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 23Turley
- 5Happe
- 16Brophy
- 8Clay
- 4Cissé
- 28Freeman
- 9Wilkinson
- 35Abrahams
- 15Kemp
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 3Widdowson
- 11Dayton
- 18Akinola
- 24Sweeney
- 26Kyprianou
- 39Johnson
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cumming
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 5Cuthbert
- 3Coker
- 8Osborne
- 19Read
- 26Pett
- 17List
- 36Norris
- 11Newton
Substitutes
- 4Vincelot
- 6Prosser
- 12Hutton
- 13Johnson
- 27Aitchison
- 35Stevens
- 40Lines
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to appear here.