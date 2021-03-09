League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Stevenage

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 23Turley
  • 5Happe
  • 16Brophy
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 28Freeman
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 35Abrahams
  • 15Kemp

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 3Widdowson
  • 11Dayton
  • 18Akinola
  • 24Sweeney
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 39Johnson

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 3Coker
  • 8Osborne
  • 19Read
  • 26Pett
  • 17List
  • 36Norris
  • 11Newton

Substitutes

  • 4Vincelot
  • 6Prosser
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 27Aitchison
  • 35Stevens
  • 40Lines
Referee:
Alan Young

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32178744281659
2Cambridge341771049301958
3Forest Green32169745331257
4Morecambe33167104744355
5Tranmere32166104438654
6Newport3214994032851
7Bolton33149104241151
8Exeter311311755371850
9Salford321311841261550
10Bradford31138103633347
11Harrogate33136143638-245
12Crawley31128114240244
13Carlisle29134124035543
14Leyton Orient32126143738-142
15Stevenage34914112831-341
16Oldham32116154956-739
17Scunthorpe31123163340-739
18Walsall32814103641-538
19Mansfield32813113843-537
20Colchester32812123345-1236
21Port Vale3397174349-634
22Barrow3178163541-629
23Southend3378182147-2629
24Grimsby3166192351-2824
View full League Two table

