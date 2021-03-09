Rochdale v Shrewsbury Town

RochdaleRochdale19:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Bazunu
- 2McLaughlin
- 3Osho
- 5McShane
- 13Keohane
- 17Grant
- 15Roberts
- 6O'Connell
- 19Shaughnessy
- 16Done
- 9Humphrys
Substitutes
- 4McNulty
- 8Morley
- 10Newby
- 12Lynch
- 22Baah
- 24Brierley
- 32Dunne
Shrewsbury
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Burgoyne
- 22Daniels
- 24Ebanks-Landell
- 5Williams
- 14Ogbeta
- 10Vela
- 16Walker
- 6Goss
- 28Davis
- 23Udoh
- 7Whalley
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 9Pyke
- 12Sears
- 20Main
- 29Pennington
- 31Sarkic
- 32Chapman
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report to follow.