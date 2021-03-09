League One
RochdaleRochdale19:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Shrewsbury Town

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Bazunu
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 3Osho
  • 5McShane
  • 13Keohane
  • 17Grant
  • 15Roberts
  • 6O'Connell
  • 19Shaughnessy
  • 16Done
  • 9Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 8Morley
  • 10Newby
  • 12Lynch
  • 22Baah
  • 24Brierley
  • 32Dunne

Shrewsbury

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Burgoyne
  • 22Daniels
  • 24Ebanks-Landell
  • 5Williams
  • 14Ogbeta
  • 10Vela
  • 16Walker
  • 6Goss
  • 28Davis
  • 23Udoh
  • 7Whalley

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 9Pyke
  • 12Sears
  • 20Main
  • 29Pennington
  • 31Sarkic
  • 32Chapman
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
