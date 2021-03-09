Bristol Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Day
- 43Williams
- 15Kilgour
- 26Baldwin
- 33Rodman
- 6Upson
- 14McCormick
- 3Leahy
- 8Westbrooke
- 11Nicholson
- 21Ayunga
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 5Ehmer
- 9Hanlan
- 17Daly
- 20Hargreaves
- 28Walker
- 37Martinez
Accrington
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 40Savin
- 2Nottingham
- 16Barclay
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 6Butcher
- 37Morgan
- 11McConville
- 8Russell
- 7Smyth
- 32Charles
Substitutes
- 12Maguire
- 18Rodgers
- 20Scully
- 21Perritt
- 22Martin
- 30Isherwood
- 36Phillips
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match report to follow.