League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Day
  • 43Williams
  • 15Kilgour
  • 26Baldwin
  • 33Rodman
  • 6Upson
  • 14McCormick
  • 3Leahy
  • 8Westbrooke
  • 11Nicholson
  • 21Ayunga

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 5Ehmer
  • 9Hanlan
  • 17Daly
  • 20Hargreaves
  • 28Walker
  • 37Martinez

Accrington

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 40Savin
  • 2Nottingham
  • 16Barclay
  • 3Hughes
  • 4Burgess
  • 6Butcher
  • 37Morgan
  • 11McConville
  • 8Russell
  • 7Smyth
  • 32Charles

Substitutes

  • 12Maguire
  • 18Rodgers
  • 20Scully
  • 21Perritt
  • 22Martin
  • 30Isherwood
  • 36Phillips
Referee:
James Bell

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
View full League One table

