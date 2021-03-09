Milton Keynes Dons v Blackpool

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 13Fisher
- 15O'Hora
- 6Darling
- 3Lewington
- 12Laird
- 17O'Riley
- 16Surman
- 5McEachran
- 29Sorinola
- 10Fraser
- 35Jerome
Substitutes
- 1Nicholls
- 4Jules
- 9Grigg
- 11Brown
- 20Mason
- 21Harvie
- 23Thompson
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Maxwell
- 20Turton
- 26Ballard
- 3Husband
- 29Garbutt
- 18Ward
- 17Virtue-Thick
- 39Stewart
- 10Kaikai
- 32Embleton
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 2Lawrence-Gabriel
- 4Thorniley
- 12Dougall
- 15Mitchell
- 19Simms
- 22Hamilton
- 28Moore
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match report to follow.