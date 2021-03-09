League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 13Fisher
  • 15O'Hora
  • 6Darling
  • 3Lewington
  • 12Laird
  • 17O'Riley
  • 16Surman
  • 5McEachran
  • 29Sorinola
  • 10Fraser
  • 35Jerome

Substitutes

  • 1Nicholls
  • 4Jules
  • 9Grigg
  • 11Brown
  • 20Mason
  • 21Harvie
  • 23Thompson

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Maxwell
  • 20Turton
  • 26Ballard
  • 3Husband
  • 29Garbutt
  • 18Ward
  • 17Virtue-Thick
  • 39Stewart
  • 10Kaikai
  • 32Embleton
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 2Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 4Thorniley
  • 12Dougall
  • 15Mitchell
  • 19Simms
  • 22Hamilton
  • 28Moore
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC