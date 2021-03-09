League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:00WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Wigan Athletic

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Aimson
  • 24Opoku
  • 2Watts
  • 8Edwards
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 16MacLeod
  • 10Mayor
  • 15Grant
  • 31Jephcott
  • 21Ennis

Substitutes

  • 9Hardie
  • 14Reeves
  • 17Moore
  • 18Fornah
  • 19Lolos
  • 22Lewis
  • 23McCormick

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jones
  • 2Darikwa
  • 4Tilt
  • 5Johnston
  • 34Robinson
  • 12Ojo
  • 8Evans
  • 11Massey
  • 9Lang
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 16Proctor

Substitutes

  • 6Whelan
  • 7Clough
  • 10Keane
  • 15Gardner
  • 20Dodoo
  • 25Evans
  • 30Aasgaard
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
View full League One table

