League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:00HullHull City
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Hull City

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Pym
  • 6Kent
  • 4Thompson
  • 5Beevers
  • 23Ward
  • 12Brown
  • 22Hamilton
  • 3Butler
  • 10Dembélé
  • 15Szmodics
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 7Eisa
  • 13Gyollai
  • 14Reed
  • 16Burrows
  • 17Jade-Jones
  • 19Kanu
  • 24Mason

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Burke
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 15Jones
  • 33Docherty
  • 7Wilks
  • 10Honeyman
  • 23Whyte
  • 19Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 9Eaves
  • 11Scott
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 18Slater
  • 20Crowley
  • 37Smith
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
