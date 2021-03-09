League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Alexandra Stadium, England

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Richards
  • 21Adebisi
  • 33Wood
  • 29Beckles
  • 3Pickering
  • 28Murphy
  • 4Wintle
  • 8Lowery
  • 19Dale
  • 12Mandron
  • 10Kirk

Substitutes

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 7Powell
  • 9Porter
  • 16Lancashire
  • 23Johnson
  • 31Walker
  • 32Evans

Doncaster

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Jones
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Wright
  • 4Anderson
  • 3James
  • 14Smith
  • 15Bostock
  • 17Richards
  • 26Coppinger
  • 10Lokilo
  • 6Gomes

Substitutes

  • 1Balcombe
  • 8Robertson
  • 18Williams
  • 20Sims
  • 24John
  • 27Greaves
  • 28Horton
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
