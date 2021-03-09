League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Northampton Town

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Amos
  • 2Gunter
  • 15Pratley
  • 6Pearce
  • 22Maatsen
  • 19Morgan
  • 26Watson
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 27Millar
  • 14Washington
  • 9Stockley

Substitutes

  • 4Oshilaja
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 10Aneke
  • 12Shinnie
  • 18Smith
  • 29Schwartz
  • 31Harness

Northampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Mitchell
  • 15Kioso
  • 28Jones
  • 6Horsfall
  • 2Harriman
  • 4Sowerby
  • 17McWilliams
  • 8Watson
  • 7Hoskins
  • 26Edmondson
  • 14Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Arnold
  • 5Bolger
  • 10Jones
  • 11Korboa
  • 18Morris
  • 29Rose
  • 45Marshall
Referee:
Paul Howard

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
View full League One table

