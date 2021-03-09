Charlton Athletic v Northampton Town

CharltonCharlton Athletic19:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Amos
- 2Gunter
- 15Pratley
- 6Pearce
- 22Maatsen
- 19Morgan
- 26Watson
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 27Millar
- 14Washington
- 9Stockley
Substitutes
- 4Oshilaja
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 10Aneke
- 12Shinnie
- 18Smith
- 29Schwartz
- 31Harness
Northampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Mitchell
- 15Kioso
- 28Jones
- 6Horsfall
- 2Harriman
- 4Sowerby
- 17McWilliams
- 8Watson
- 7Hoskins
- 26Edmondson
- 14Miller
Substitutes
- 1Arnold
- 5Bolger
- 10Jones
- 11Korboa
- 18Morris
- 29Rose
- 45Marshall
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match report to follow.