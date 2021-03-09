League One
IpswichIpswich Town19:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Holy
  • 4Chambers
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Wilson
  • 30Kenlock
  • 21Downes
  • 23Dozzell
  • 14Lankester
  • 15Bishop
  • 7Edwards
  • 10Norwood

Substitutes

  • 3Ward
  • 9Jackson
  • 17Bennetts
  • 18Judge
  • 28Cornell
  • 33Harrop
  • 40Parrott

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Palmer
  • 22Eyoma
  • 4Montsma
  • 5Jackson
  • 15Bramall
  • 8Jones
  • 7Edun
  • 18McGrandles
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Hopper
  • 27Rogers

Substitutes

  • 2Poole
  • 11Scully
  • 14Archibald
  • 19Morton
  • 30Roughan
  • 31Long
Referee:
James Oldham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
View full League One table

