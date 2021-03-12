Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gareth Bale has scored six goals in his last seven appearances for Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reported no injury problems after the win against Olympiakos and has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expects Harry Kane will be fit to play.

The striker was substituted against Dinamo Zagreb after hurting his knee, but Mourinho does not believe the problem is serious.

Key players rested in midweek, such as Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon and Toby Alderweireld, are set to be recalled.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are firing properly now - they have scored four goals in three of their past four games - and Jose Mourinho is always very keen to let people know about it.

I don't blame Jose for banging his drum about it, because Spurs have hit form and found some consistency.

That's what Arsenal need - they have produced some good performances recently but I am still not really sure what to expect from them week to week.

Prediction: 0-2

He is two short of the Premier League record for a Spurs player, set by Christian Eriksen in 2016-17

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have only been beaten in two of their past 35 home league games against Tottenham (W19, D14), losing 3-2 at the Emirates in November 2010 and 3-1 at Highbury in May 1993.

Spurs are vying to complete a top-flight double over the Gunners for the first time since the 1992-93 season. They can claim three consecutive league wins in this fixture for the first time since 1974.

Arsenal are winless in their previous five league and cup games against Tottenham (D2, L3) - they have never gone six matches without a victory against their north London rivals.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won just two of their past seven league fixtures, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their previous six.

The Gunners have lost five Premier League home games this season, their highest total since suffering six defeats in 1994-95.

Mikel Arteta could become the first Arsenal manager to lose his first three north London derbies.

Arteta is winless in all eight of his Premier League matches as a player or manager against Jose Mourinho.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in four Premier League starts - he netted just three times in his first 16 league starts this season.

