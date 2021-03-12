Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City14:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet
Leicester have been without Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet since he suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup on 9 January

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are bolstered by the expected availability of Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez after injuries.

James Maddison will not return before the international break because of his ongoing hip problem.

Phil Jagielka is available after suspension for Sheffield United in their first game since the reported departure of manager Chris Wilder.

The Blades remain without John Egan, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We know all about Leicester's injuries but they still beat Brighton last weekend and they should be too strong for Sheffield United.

Prediction: 2-0

Jamie Vardy has scored only once in his last 14 games in all competitions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester have won all three of the previous Premier League meetings, scoring twice each time.
  • Sheffield United are winless in nine contests in all competitions, losing the last six.
  • The Blades' most recent win over Leicester was 3-0 at home in the Championship in April 2008.
  • This will be the 50th top-flight meeting.

Leicester City

  • Leicester's victory over Brighton last weekend ended a three-match winless run in all competitions.
  • Only 19 of their 53 points have been won at home.
  • In the last three league games at the King Power Stadium, the team that opened the scoring has gone on to lose 3-1.
  • Their six home league defeats have all come despite them starting the day in the top four.
  • The Foxes have scored a league-high 16 goals inside the final 15 minutes of matches.
  • Sheffield-born Jamie Vardy has either scored or provided an assist in all three league appearances against the Blades.
  • Kelechi Iheanacho is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United have lost 22 of their opening 28 Premier League games, equalling the top-flight record.
  • The Blades have lost 11 of their 13 away league fixtures this season, winning one and drawing one.
  • All four of their league wins came in midweek; they have drawn twice and lost 17 times in games played at the weekend.
  • They are the division's lowest scorers, with 16 goals.
  • Two of their four wins have come against sides that begin the weekend in the top 10, however, they have lost all other 14 matches against top-half clubs.
  • Sheffield United have conceded the opening goal in 21 of their 28 league matches.
  • They are without a Premier League away clean sheet since June.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City29215361214068
2Man Utd28159455322354
3Leicester28165748321653
4Chelsea28148644251950
5West Ham27146742311148
6Everton2714493935446
7Tottenham27136846281845
8Liverpool28127947361143
9Aston Villa261241038271140
10Arsenal27115113528738
11Leeds27112144346-335
12Wolves2898112837-935
13Crystal Palace2897123047-1734
14Southampton2896133549-1433
15Burnley2879122036-1630
16Newcastle2776142744-1727
17Brighton27511112735-826
18Fulham28511122233-1126
19West Brom2839162056-3618
20Sheff Utd2842221645-2914
