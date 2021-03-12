Leicester City v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester have been without Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet since he suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup on 9 January

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are bolstered by the expected availability of Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez after injuries.

James Maddison will not return before the international break because of his ongoing hip problem.

Phil Jagielka is available after suspension for Sheffield United in their first game since the reported departure of manager Chris Wilder.

The Blades remain without John Egan, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We know all about Leicester's injuries but they still beat Brighton last weekend and they should be too strong for Sheffield United.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Bend it like Beckham actor Frank Harper

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won all three of the previous Premier League meetings, scoring twice each time.

Sheffield United are winless in nine contests in all competitions, losing the last six.

The Blades' most recent win over Leicester was 3-0 at home in the Championship in April 2008.

This will be the 50th top-flight meeting.

Leicester City

Leicester's victory over Brighton last weekend ended a three-match winless run in all competitions.

Only 19 of their 53 points have been won at home.

In the last three league games at the King Power Stadium, the team that opened the scoring has gone on to lose 3-1.

Their six home league defeats have all come despite them starting the day in the top four.

The Foxes have scored a league-high 16 goals inside the final 15 minutes of matches.

Sheffield-born Jamie Vardy has either scored or provided an assist in all three league appearances against the Blades.

Kelechi Iheanacho is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time.

Sheffield United