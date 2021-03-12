Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

TEAM NEWS
Southampton's Moussa Djenepo could feature despite being substituted against Manchester City on Wednesday because of a groin problem.
Forward Danny Ings remains sidelined with a muscle injury.
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury that could require surgery.
Aaron Connolly is also unavailable due to a cracked rib that will sideline him until after the international break.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
For the first 15 minutes against Manchester City on Wednesday, Southampton played like they were the Pep Guardiola side. They were fabulous.
It didn't last though. Once you get past their high press, Saints seem to have a soft centre and they concede a lot of goals.
Brighton's problem is at the other end of the pitch and, despite some decent performances, their run of results has left them in the thick of the relegation battle.
They will feel their performances have deserved far more than their haul of only two points from their past five league games, but maybe it is time for their boss Graham Potter to say 'let's just make sure of getting a draw' to stop the rot.
The Seagulls have never beaten Saints in the Premier League and I don't think that will change here, but they are good enough to get something out of it.
Prediction: 1-1
Lawro's full predictions v Bend it like Beckham actor Frank Harper
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton are unbeaten in all seven Premier League meetings, winning three and drawing four.
- Brighton have won just one of the past 13 encounters in all competitions.
Southampton
- Southampton have only won once in 11 league matches, drawing one and losing nine.
- They have conceded 30 Premier League goals in 2021 - nine more than any other side.
- Saints have earned 19 points out of a possible 24 in their eight league games against teams below them in the table this season.
- Southampton have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions this season, one more than Brighton.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Four of Brighton's five Premier League wins this season have come in away games.
- Albion are on a six-match winless run in all competitions, losing the last three in a row.
- They could suffer four successive league defeats for the first time since April 2019.
- Graham Potter has never lost four consecutive league fixtures within the same season.
- Potter's only Premier League playing experience was eight appearances for Southampton in the 1996-97 season.
- Neal Maupay has scored five of his seven Premier League goals this season in away matches.