Everton v Burnley

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti's first game as Everton manager was a 1-0 home win against Burnley in December 2019

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward James Rodriguez is expected to feature for the first time since the Merseyside derby after recovering from a muscular injury.

Seamus Coleman is back in contention following a knock but Abdoulaye Doucoure will be sidelined until after the international break.

Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor misses out because of a hamstring strain.

Robbie Brady's ongoing Achilles injury will be assessed, while Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes remain unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's home form has not been great but this is a chance to change that.

The Toffees can match Burnley physically and if they do the same with their work ethic then they should win because they have more quality.

Prediction: 2-0

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored just two goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances, while he is goalless in eight league games at Goodison Park

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley have won five of their 13 Premier League matches against Everton, a tally bettered only by their six victories versus Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.
  • However, the Clarets have lost five of the six Premier League away meetings.

Everton

  • Everton are on 46 points, just three short of last season's total and with 11 games still to play.
  • Their 1-0 victory against Southampton ended a five-match winless streak at home.
  • Six of Everton's nine league defeats this season have come at Goodison Park. The only time in the past 14 seasons they have fared worse at home was their eight losses in 2015-16.
  • They have conceded 20 Premier League goals at home this season. They let in 21 in total at Goodison Park in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.
  • The Toffees have scored only seven goals in their past 10 home league matches.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 13 top-flight goals this season have been worth an unrivalled 14 points to Everton.
  • Richarlison has scored four of Everton's past five Premier League goals. He had scored just two of their previous 34 goals prior to this run.

Burnley

  • Burnley have only won once in nine league matches.
  • They have lost seven of their 13 Premier League away games, already matching their total number of losses on the road last season.
  • Burnley could defeat both Everton and Liverpool away from home in the same season for the first time.
  • Only Aston Villa have kept more Premier League away clean sheets than the six by Burnley this season.
  • Sean Dyche's side have failed to score in an unrivalled eight away fixtures.
  • The Clarets have also conceded a league-high 10 times in the opening 15 minutes this season.
  • Chris Wood has scored two goals in three Premier League substitute appearances against Everton, but has failed to score in his five top-flight starts against them.

