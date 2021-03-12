Everton v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti's first game as Everton manager was a 1-0 home win against Burnley in December 2019

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward James Rodriguez is expected to feature for the first time since the Merseyside derby after recovering from a muscular injury.

Seamus Coleman is back in contention following a knock but Abdoulaye Doucoure will be sidelined until after the international break.

Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor misses out because of a hamstring strain.

Robbie Brady's ongoing Achilles injury will be assessed, while Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes remain unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's home form has not been great but this is a chance to change that.

The Toffees can match Burnley physically and if they do the same with their work ethic then they should win because they have more quality.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won five of their 13 Premier League matches against Everton, a tally bettered only by their six victories versus Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

However, the Clarets have lost five of the six Premier League away meetings.

Everton

Everton are on 46 points, just three short of last season's total and with 11 games still to play.

Their 1-0 victory against Southampton ended a five-match winless streak at home.

Six of Everton's nine league defeats this season have come at Goodison Park. The only time in the past 14 seasons they have fared worse at home was their eight losses in 2015-16.

They have conceded 20 Premier League goals at home this season. They let in 21 in total at Goodison Park in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The Toffees have scored only seven goals in their past 10 home league matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 13 top-flight goals this season have been worth an unrivalled 14 points to Everton.

Richarlison has scored four of Everton's past five Premier League goals. He had scored just two of their previous 34 goals prior to this run.

Burnley