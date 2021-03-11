Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Steve Bruce is vying for his first win over Aston Villa since being sacked by the club in October 2018

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle have no new injury concerns but remain without Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Defenders Federico Fernandez and Javier Manquillo were unused substitutes on their return from injury last weekend.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will miss a fifth successive game because of the combination of a shin problem and illness.

Matty Cash is fit after a hamstring injury, while Anwar El Ghazi has recovered from an infected toe.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 2-0 in January and can do the Premier League double over Newcastle for only the second time, after 2004-05.

Newcastle's only league victory in the past seven attempts against Villa came at St James' Park in the Championship in February 2017. Steve Bruce was in charge of the visitors.

However, Newcastle are unbeaten in 11 Premier League home games in this fixture since a 3-0 defeat in April 2005 when they had three players sent off (W6, D5).

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost eight of their 12 Premier League matches in 2021, second only to Southampton's nine defeats.

They can remain unbeaten in three consecutive league games for the first time this season, having earned successive draws.

The Magpies have lost six league fixtures and conceded 22 goals at St James' Park this season, already more than in the whole of 2019-20.

Newcastle's solitary Premier League clean sheet in 17 home matches came in a goalless draw with Liverpool on 30 December.

Only six of their 27 league goals this campaign were not scored or assisted by one of the club's injured trio of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Steve Bruce has never beaten Aston Villa in four attempts since leaving the club in October 2018 after two years as their manager (D1, L3).

Aston Villa