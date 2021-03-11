Newcastle United v Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS
Newcastle have no new injury concerns but remain without Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.
Defenders Federico Fernandez and Javier Manquillo were unused substitutes on their return from injury last weekend.
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will miss a fifth successive game because of the combination of a shin problem and illness.
Matty Cash is fit after a hamstring injury, while Anwar El Ghazi has recovered from an infected toe.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 2-0 in January and can do the Premier League double over Newcastle for only the second time, after 2004-05.
- Newcastle's only league victory in the past seven attempts against Villa came at St James' Park in the Championship in February 2017. Steve Bruce was in charge of the visitors.
- However, Newcastle are unbeaten in 11 Premier League home games in this fixture since a 3-0 defeat in April 2005 when they had three players sent off (W6, D5).
Newcastle United
- Newcastle have lost eight of their 12 Premier League matches in 2021, second only to Southampton's nine defeats.
- They can remain unbeaten in three consecutive league games for the first time this season, having earned successive draws.
- The Magpies have lost six league fixtures and conceded 22 goals at St James' Park this season, already more than in the whole of 2019-20.
- Newcastle's solitary Premier League clean sheet in 17 home matches came in a goalless draw with Liverpool on 30 December.
- Only six of their 27 league goals this campaign were not scored or assisted by one of the club's injured trio of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.
- Steve Bruce has never beaten Aston Villa in four attempts since leaving the club in October 2018 after two years as their manager (D1, L3).
Aston Villa
- Dean Smith's side have failed to score more than once in any of their past eight league games, managing just five goals in total.
- A win would guarantee Villa their highest Premier League points total since 2010-11, when they finished with 48.
- They kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 12 league victories this season but have only avoided defeat in two of the 12 matches in which they conceded a goal.
- Aston Villa have equalled the club top-flight record of eight away clean sheets in a season. It's the most in the division in 2020-21.
- Emiliano Martinez is one short of matching Villa's Premier League record for most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season: 15 by Brad Friedel in 2009-10.
- Ollie Watkins has struck the woodwork an unrivalled seven times in the Premier League this season, including twice during his current run of five appearances without a goal.