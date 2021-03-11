Premier League
NewcastleNewcastle United20:00Aston VillaAston Villa
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Steve Bruce reacts with frustration
Steve Bruce is vying for his first win over Aston Villa since being sacked by the club in October 2018

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle have no new injury concerns but remain without Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

Defenders Federico Fernandez and Javier Manquillo were unused substitutes on their return from injury last weekend.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will miss a fifth successive game because of the combination of a shin problem and illness.

Matty Cash is fit after a hamstring injury, while Anwar El Ghazi has recovered from an infected toe.

The only available player to score more than one league goal for Newcastle this season is Jeff Hendrick
The Irishman has scored from both of his Premier League shots on target this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 2-0 in January and can do the Premier League double over Newcastle for only the second time, after 2004-05.
  • Newcastle's only league victory in the past seven attempts against Villa came at St James' Park in the Championship in February 2017. Steve Bruce was in charge of the visitors.
  • However, Newcastle are unbeaten in 11 Premier League home games in this fixture since a 3-0 defeat in April 2005 when they had three players sent off (W6, D5).

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle have lost eight of their 12 Premier League matches in 2021, second only to Southampton's nine defeats.
  • They can remain unbeaten in three consecutive league games for the first time this season, having earned successive draws.
  • The Magpies have lost six league fixtures and conceded 22 goals at St James' Park this season, already more than in the whole of 2019-20.
  • Newcastle's solitary Premier League clean sheet in 17 home matches came in a goalless draw with Liverpool on 30 December.
  • Only six of their 27 league goals this campaign were not scored or assisted by one of the club's injured trio of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.
  • Steve Bruce has never beaten Aston Villa in four attempts since leaving the club in October 2018 after two years as their manager (D1, L3).

Aston Villa

  • Dean Smith's side have failed to score more than once in any of their past eight league games, managing just five goals in total.
  • A win would guarantee Villa their highest Premier League points total since 2010-11, when they finished with 48.
  • They kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 12 league victories this season but have only avoided defeat in two of the 12 matches in which they conceded a goal.
  • Aston Villa have equalled the club top-flight record of eight away clean sheets in a season. It's the most in the division in 2020-21.
  • Emiliano Martinez is one short of matching Villa's Premier League record for most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season: 15 by Brad Friedel in 2009-10.
  • Ollie Watkins has struck the woodwork an unrivalled seven times in the Premier League this season, including twice during his current run of five appearances without a goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City29215361214068
2Man Utd28159455322354
3Leicester28165748321653
4Chelsea28148644251950
5West Ham27146742311148
6Everton2714493935446
7Tottenham27136846281845
8Liverpool28127947361143
9Aston Villa261241038271140
10Arsenal27115113528738
11Leeds27112144346-335
12Wolves2898112837-935
13Crystal Palace2897123047-1734
14Southampton2896133549-1433
15Burnley2879122036-1630
16Newcastle2776142744-1727
17Brighton27511112735-826
18Fulham28511122233-1126
19West Brom2839162056-3618
20Sheff Utd2842221645-2914
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport