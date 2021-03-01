Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1Real SociedadReal Sociedad1

Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad: Vinicius Jr rescues late point for Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr scored his 12th goal in 100 games for Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr marked his 100th Real Madrid appearance with a late equaliser against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Madrid dominated the first half with Mariano and Raphael Varane heading off the bar in the space of two minutes.

Real Sociedad were much improved after the break and Portu scored an excellent header from Nacho Monreal's cross.

Zinedine Zidane changed his front three after 61 minutes and one of the replacements - Vinicius - finished from Lucas Vazquez's cross late on.

The draw brought to an end Madrid's five-game winning run in all competitions and means they missed out on the chance to overtake Barcelona into second place.

Real Sociedad remain in fifth place.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 76'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 61'minutes
  • 24MarianoSubstituted forDuroat 61'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas
  • 32Chust
  • 34Duro

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Remiro
  • 18GorosabelBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSagnanat 82'minutes
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le Normand
  • 20Monreal
  • 16Guevara
  • 36Zubimendi
  • 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 72'minutes
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forMuñozat 85'minutes
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 19IsakSubstituted forFernándezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Fernández
  • 11Januzaj
  • 12Muñoz
  • 14Guridi
  • 15Sagnan
  • 17Merquelanz
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 25Bautista
  • 28López
  • 31Marrero
  • 37Gonzalez
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Real Sociedad 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Real Sociedad 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Modibo Sagnan.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Real Sociedad 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Robin Le Normand.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Duro.

  12. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Aihen Muñoz replaces David Silva.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernández replaces Alexander Isak.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Modibo Sagnan replaces Andoni Gorosabel.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Andoni Gorosabel.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Robin Le Normand.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid24184247163158
2Barcelona25165455223353
3Real Madrid25165443202353
4Sevilla24153634181648
5Real Sociedad25119542212142
6Real Betis25123103338-539
7Villarreal2581343327637
8Granada2596103142-1133
9Levante2571173534132
10Ath Bilbao2486103428630
11Celta Vigo257993037-730
12Osasuna2577112333-1028
13Getafe2576122030-1027
14Valencia2569103035-527
15Cádiz2567122141-2025
16Eibar25410112028-822
17Real Valladolid25410112336-1322
18Alavés2557132039-1922
19Elche2449112136-1521
20Huesca25311112236-1420
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories