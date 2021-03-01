Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Real Sociedad 1.
Vinicius Jr marked his 100th Real Madrid appearance with a late equaliser against Real Sociedad in La Liga.
Madrid dominated the first half with Mariano and Raphael Varane heading off the bar in the space of two minutes.
Real Sociedad were much improved after the break and Portu scored an excellent header from Nacho Monreal's cross.
Zinedine Zidane changed his front three after 61 minutes and one of the replacements - Vinicius - finished from Lucas Vazquez's cross late on.
The draw brought to an end Madrid's five-game winning run in all competitions and means they missed out on the chance to overtake Barcelona into second place.
Real Sociedad remain in fifth place.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 76'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 61'minutes
- 24MarianoSubstituted forDuroat 61'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas
- 32Chust
- 34Duro
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Remiro
- 18GorosabelBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSagnanat 82'minutes
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le Normand
- 20Monreal
- 16Guevara
- 36Zubimendi
- 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 72'minutes
- 21SilvaSubstituted forMuñozat 85'minutes
- 10Oyarzabal
- 19IsakSubstituted forFernándezat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Fernández
- 11Januzaj
- 12Muñoz
- 14Guridi
- 15Sagnan
- 17Merquelanz
- 22Barrenetxea
- 25Bautista
- 28López
- 31Marrero
- 37Gonzalez
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Real Sociedad 1.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Modibo Sagnan.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Real Sociedad 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Robin Le Normand.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Duro.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Aihen Muñoz replaces David Silva.
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernández replaces Alexander Isak.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Modibo Sagnan replaces Andoni Gorosabel.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Andoni Gorosabel.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Robin Le Normand.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
