Steve Cotterill was appointed Shrewsbury Town manager on 27 November

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has been readmitted to hospital as he is suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

Cotterill, 56, spent 33 days in hospital after being admitted with Covid-19 symptoms on 15 January.

He has since been working from home, in Bristol, managing the club by phone and Zoom calls after being released from Bristol Royal Infirmary last month.

Assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has been taking daily charge of the League One side in Cotterill's absence.

In a club statement released during a weekly Zoom call with the local media, Shrewsbury confirmed the news.

Wilbraham said: "For somebody who has never missed a day's work in his life, this will hit the manager really hard.

"He's one of the strongest and toughest people I know, and I know he'll get through this Covid-pneumonia."

Shrewsbury are 17th in League One, 12 points off the play-off places but with games in hand, following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers - their first defeat in five.