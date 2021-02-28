Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Bale produced a vintage performance on Sunday

Gareth Bale and a new meme sweeping Twitter both gave us prime noughteens football nostalgia this weekend. Plus, Fernando Torres as you've never seen him before.

1. Gareth Bale renaissance?

A resurgent Gareth Bale put in a picture-perfect performance for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, reminding fans just how good he can be. You could say he's having a bit of a renaissance.

2. Tributes pour in for Glenn Roeder

There were tributes from across the football world for former Newcastle United, West Ham United, Watford and Norwich City manager Glenn Roeder, who died aged 65 on Sunday.

None seem to better illustrate why he was loved than this story from one of his former players at West Ham, Don Hutchison.

3. Arsenal keep their heads

Arsenal had a good day at the office on Sunday, beating Leicester 3-1. It came at a cost though, Emile Smith Rowe having to leave the field injured.

Willian impressed, with a lovely cross for the first goal and involvement in the third too.

4. Gunners firing on all cylinders

Arsenal got back on track in the Women's Super League too, with a comfortable 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

The pick of the bunch was this strike from Katie McCabe.

Reading keeper Grace Maloney was pleased not to be in the firing line.

Honesty for you

5. Classic kit

We often talk about a shirt weighing heavy on a player and this was arguably the case when Dion Dublin joined Manchester United from Cambridge United in 1992, but how much exactly did this shirt weigh, we wonder?

6. We miss away days

We applaud this dedication to the 'experience'

The away-day experience sadly currently boils down to watching from another part of the house. What we'd give for a rail replacement service and an obstructed view.

7. Playing the hits

It's fair to say Manchester United's fixtures against the other so-called 'big six' have not delivered much in the way of entertainment this season and Sunday's goalless draw with Chelsea was no different.

The most entertaining moment of the game was probably the decision by Stuart Attwell not to award a penalty for a handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

8. Brighton on the rocks

Brighton suffered a bizarre defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, missing two penalties and having a goal disallowed in an incident which Gary Lineker said he had never seen before in 40 years of watching football.

9. One of the gang

You create, write and direct a hit Netflix comedy series and this is the credit you get.

10. Manchester City can't stop winning

City continued their imperious form with a 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday and John Stones contributed his fourth goal of the season.

11. Sheffield United can't stop losing

At the other end of the table, the Blades, who lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Sunday, continue to be blunt in front of goal.

12. Vicious cyclist

Roy Keane continues to spread positivity on Instagram, while communicating an important message about safe cycling.

13. Not so much 'El Nino' anymore

Fernando Torres' body transformation since retiring from football is probably the most remarkable development since Craig David got hench.

14. Actually, we were there. For all of it

And, finally, there's a new meme on Twitter to make us feel nostalgic about things that don't feel like they happened that long ago.

Cardiff 2017? This only just happened!

Brazil fans won't want to remember this tournament