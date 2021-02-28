Last updated on .From the section Irish

Evans recently signed a two-and-a-half year contract extension at Leicester

The calf injury that forced Jonny Evans off for Leicester City on Sunday is one which he has had for some time, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

The Northern Ireland centre-half was substituted in the 69th minute of the Foxes' 3-1 defeat at home by Arsenal.

"Of course, Jonny has had a calf issue for a period of time," Rodgers told the Leicester City website external-link on Sunday.

"We're managing that, but he felt it too much today, so we'll have to wait 24 hours on that I think."

It is expected that Leicester will provide an update on Evans' injury on Monday.

Northern Ireland begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on 25 March away to Italy before a friendly at home to the USA three days later, and another qualifier at Windsor Park against Bulgaria on 31 March.