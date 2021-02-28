National League news - March 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

Watford academy captain George Langston will stay at Wealdstone for the rest of the season

1 March

Wealdstone have extended the loan of defender George Langston, 18, from Championship side Watford until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Deshane Dalling, 22, has returned to Queens Park Rangers following the expiry of his loan deal.