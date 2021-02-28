Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Darren Moore joins Sheffield Wednesday after spending a year and a half with Doncaster

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore as their new manager.

Wednesday have been managerless since 28 December, when Tony Pulis was sacked after 10 matches at the helm with the club 23rd in the table.

Moore, 46, had been in charge of League One Doncaster since July 2019 and departs with them sixth despite a run of four defeats in five games.

Andy Butler, 37, has been named Rovers boss until the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Luton Town on Saturday, their fourth successive loss, left them six points from safety.

Former Jamaica international defender Moore, who played for Doncaster, Bradford City, Portsmouth, West Bromwich Albion, Derby County, Barnsley and Burton Albion, took over as West Brom boss, initially on a caretaker basis, when they were in the Premier League in April 2018.

He could not save the club from relegation and was sacked by the Baggies in March 2019, when they were fourth in the Championship.

Moore will be in charge for Wednesday's Championship game against Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

